Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>strap moteur bientôt à changer, perte de muffler minime, rayure sur la carrosserie du côté passager</p>

2009 Kia Rondo

165,300 KM

Details Description Features

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Kia Rondo

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Rondo

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 11453452
  2. 11453452
  3. 11453452
  4. 11453452
  5. 11453452
  6. 11453452
  7. 11453452
  8. 11453452
  9. 11453452
  10. 11453452
  11. 11453452
  12. 11453452
Contact Seller

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFG528697265822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,300 KM

Vehicle Description

strap moteur bientôt à changer, perte de muffler minime, rayure sur la carrosserie du côté passager

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale in Drummondville, QC
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 287,410 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Smart fortwo Pure for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 157,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Laval, QC
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 179,255 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Rondo