$2,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Kia Rondo
2009 Kia Rondo
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAFG528697265822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
strap moteur bientôt à changer, perte de muffler minime, rayure sur la carrosserie du côté passager
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 287,410 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 157,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 179,255 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Kia Rondo