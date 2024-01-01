$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander
XLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
280,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4MT41X39Z607153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 280,343 KM
Vehicle Description
compresseur de a/c coule, fuite systeme de refroidissement par le bouchon, carosserie en excellente condition
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Changer
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander