<p>compresseur de a/c coule, fuite systeme de refroidissement par le bouchon, carosserie en excellente condition</p>

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

280,343 KM

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

280,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4MT41X39Z607153

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,343 KM

compresseur de a/c coule, fuite systeme de refroidissement par le bouchon, carosserie en excellente condition

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

