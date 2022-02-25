Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8284221
  • Stock #: 384004-EB
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W09W149080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Murano-c8648884.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Toit ouvrant
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
LIQUIDATION
6 Cyl 3.5 L
Tres beau look
173 000 KM
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
tres bien entretenu
*** 4x4 AWD - TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE - CAMERA *** 2009 Nissan Murano
AWD 4x4 avec lock
tres propre pour un 2009
Similaire 2010 2011 2012

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

