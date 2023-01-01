$5,899+ tax & licensing
$5,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2009 Nissan Murano
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
173,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9466320
- Stock #: 390004-EB
- VIN: JN8AZ18W09W149080
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Climatiseur
Toit ouvrant
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
LIQUIDATION
6 Cyl 3.5 L
Tres beau look
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
tres bien entretenu
AWD 4x4 avec lock
Similaire 2010 2011 2012
