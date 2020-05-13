Menu
Account
Sign In
$5,399

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Rogue

2009 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Rogue

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 5010432
  2. 5010432
  3. 5010432
  4. 5010432
  5. 5010432
  6. 5010432
  7. 5010432
  8. 5010432
  9. 5010432
  10. 5010432
  11. 5010432
Contact Seller

$5,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5010432
  • Stock #: 380104-2
  • VIN: JN8AS58T19W058949
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Rogue-c7761272.html

*** PLUSIEURS NISSAN ROGUE EN INVENTAIRE ***
2009 Nissan Rogue S, 4 Cyl 2.5 L, Automatique, 165 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
MAGS DE ROUES, LIQUIDATION, 4 CYLINDRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2009 Nissan Rogue
 165,000 KM
$5,399 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 153,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue AW...
 168,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory