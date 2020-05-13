+ taxes & licensing
*** PLUSIEURS NISSAN ROGUE EN INVENTAIRE ***
2009 Nissan Rogue S, 4 Cyl 2.5 L, Automatique, 165 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
MAGS DE ROUES, LIQUIDATION, 4 CYLINDRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
www.autosbb.com
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8