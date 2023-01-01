$6,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,399
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2009 Toyota Yaris
2009 Toyota Yaris
Berline 4 portes BA
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$6,399
+ taxes & licensing
172,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164942
- Stock #: 385004-WE
- VIN: JTDBT923X91330263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu fonçé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 385004-WE
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2e
3e Chance. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE - 172 000 KM ** **** 4 BRAND NEW BRAKES **** 2009 Toyota Yaris Automatique Automatic 172 000 KM NO AC Front Brakes Brand New Rear Brakes Brand New Very clean for the year Drives like New Never Accidented Carfax Carproof Avai...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8