2009 Toyota Yaris

172,000 KM

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

450-963-8888

Berline 4 portes BA

Berline 4 portes BA

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 385004-WE
  • VIN: JTDBT923X91330263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu fonçé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-Yaris-2009-id9779582.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2e
3e Chance. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** AUTOMATIQUE - PROPRE - 172 000 KM ** **** 4 BRAND NEW BRAKES **** 2009 Toyota Yaris Automatique Automatic 172 000 KM NO AC Front Brakes Brand New Rear Brakes Brand New Very clean for the year Drives like New Never Accidented Carfax Carproof Avai...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

