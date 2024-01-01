Menu
<p>clutch a changé glisse tache de rouille rocker arriere droite</p>

2009 Toyota Yaris

179,066 KM

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

Used
179,066KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT923195239391

  • Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,066 KM

clutch a changé glisse tache de rouille rocker arriere droite

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Area Cover

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Power Locks

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

