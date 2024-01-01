$2,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Toyota Yaris
S Liftback
2009 Toyota Yaris
S Liftback
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,066KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDKT923195239391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,066 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
clutch a changé glisse tache de rouille rocker arriere droite
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Power Options
Power Locks
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD 255,795 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
2001 Acura EL 1.7L Premium 89,282 KM $2,550 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 S 207,251 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Toyota Yaris