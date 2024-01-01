Menu
<p>2010 Chevrolet Aveo Manuelle 110 000 km Équipement de base Très propre pour lannée Roule comme neuf 4 Cylindres Très économqiue et fiable Sedan Berline Garantie Prolongée Disponible Ouvert 7 jours Autos bb . Com</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Aveo-2010-id10621515.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Aveo-2010-id10621515.html</a>

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

110,000 KM

Details Description

$3,299

+ tax & licensing
Berline LS 4 portes

Berline LS 4 portes

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

110,000KM
Used
VIN 3G1TB5DE5AL112073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Manuelle
110 000 km

Équipement de base

Très propre pour l'année
Roule comme neuf

4 Cylindres Très économqiue et fiable

Sedan Berline

Garantie Prolongée Disponible
Ouvert 7 jours
Autos bb . Com


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Aveo-2010-id10621515.html

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

