$3,299+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Aveo
Berline LS 4 portes
2010 Chevrolet Aveo
Berline LS 4 portes
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$3,299
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
VIN 3G1TB5DE5AL112073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet Aveo
Manuelle
110 000 km
Équipement de base
Très propre pour l'année
Roule comme neuf
4 Cylindres Très économqiue et fiable
Sedan Berline
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
Ouvert 7 jours
Autos bb . Com
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Aveo-2010-id10621515.html
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
