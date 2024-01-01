Menu
<p>balljoint gauche a changé,chek engine oxygen sensor,manque pneus de rechange et jack</p>

2010 Chevrolet Aveo5

132,892 KM

2010 Chevrolet Aveo5

LT

2010 Chevrolet Aveo5

LT

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

Used
132,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DE3AL133636

  • Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 132,892 KM

balljoint gauche a changé,chek engine oxygen sensor,manque pneus de rechange et jack

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Voice Recognition

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Telematic Systems
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

