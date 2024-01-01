$2,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Aveo5
LT
2010 Chevrolet Aveo5
LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DE3AL133636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 132,892 KM
Vehicle Description
balljoint gauche a changé,chek engine oxygen sensor,manque pneus de rechange et jack
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Recognition
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Telematic Systems
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
2010 Chevrolet Aveo5