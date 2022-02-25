$7,499+ tax & licensing
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2010 Dodge Charger
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
113,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8437971
- Stock #: 3122113-WE
- VIN: 2B3CA3CV5AH250240
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Climatiseur
Intérieur en cuir
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
ROULE COMME NEUF
AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARPROOF
6 Cyl 3.5 L
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
Table de suspension NEUF
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8