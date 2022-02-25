Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Charger

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Charger

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8437971
  2. 8437971
  3. 8437971
  4. 8437971
  5. 8437971
  6. 8437971
  7. 8437971
  8. 8437971
  9. 8437971
  10. 8437971
  11. 8437971
  12. 8437971
  13. 8437971
  14. 8437971
  15. 8437971
Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8437971
  • Stock #: 3122113-WE
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV5AH250240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Charger-c8727286.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Intérieur en cuir
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
ROULE COMME NEUF
AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARPROOF
6 Cyl 3.5 L
113 000 KM
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** SXT - CUIR - MAGS - 113 000 KM - TRES PROPRE *** 2010 Dodge Charger
Table de suspension NEUF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
 177,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
 140,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Accent
 145,000 KM
$5,399 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory