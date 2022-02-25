$7,499 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8437971

8437971 Stock #: 3122113-WE

3122113-WE VIN: 2B3CA3CV5AH250240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rouge

Interior Colour Noir

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Intérieur en cuir Automatique Groupe Electrique Commandes aux Volant 2e MAGS DE ROUES ROULE COMME NEUF AUCUN ACCIDENT AU CARPROOF 6 Cyl 3.5 L 113 000 KM 3e Chance au credit. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re *** SXT - CUIR - MAGS - 113 000 KM - TRES PROPRE *** 2010 Dodge Charger Table de suspension NEUF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.