<p>2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Automatique 130 0000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet STOW N GO Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Fait par Autos BB 2024-04-23: -2 Link Kits Avants Neufs -2 Tie Rod Neufs 7 PASSAGERS PLACES PASSENGERS Stow and Go PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2010-id10719426.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2010-id10719426.html</a>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,000 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

( 130 000 KM - STOW N GO )

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

( 130 000 KM - STOW N GO )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
VIN 2D4RN4DE5AR269885

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 350004-WE
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
Automatique
130 0000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
STOW N GO

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Fait par Autos BB 2024-04-23:
-2 Link Kits Avants Neufs
-2 Tie Rod Neufs

7 PASSAGERS PLACES PASSENGERS
Stow and Go

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2010-id10719426.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan