Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 4768356
  2. 4768356
  3. 4768356
  4. 4768356
  5. 4768356
  6. 4768356
  7. 4768356
  8. 4768356
  9. 4768356
  10. 4768356
Contact Seller

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 275,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4768356
  • Stock #: 338013-SAG
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR287843
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c7724513.html

*** 7 PASSAGERS - ROULE TRES BIEN - LIQUIDATION ***
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, 6 yl 3.3 L, Automatique, 275 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, MAGS DE ROUES,
PLUSIEURS MODELES EN INVENTAIRE, D'AUTRES EN FINANCEMENT,
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2012 Nissan Rogue
 164,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200
 97,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac G5
 205,000 KM
$1,899 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message