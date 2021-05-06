Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7067185
  • Stock #: 344004-L1
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR485868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c8186006.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Groupe Electrique
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval
MEMBRE AMVOQ. OUVERT 7 JOURS !!! GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE. FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1re
2e
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888. www.autosbb.com
LIQUIDATION
3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT. VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ. 5280 Des Laurentides
**** MECANIQUE COMME NEUVE - LIQUIDATION **** 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
6 Cyl 3.3 L
198 000 KM
7 PASSAGERS / PLACES

Autos BB

Autos BB

