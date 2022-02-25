$5,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
170,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421473
- Stock #: 3104113-WE
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR470884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Groupe Electrique
2e
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 3.3 L
7 PASSAGERS / PLACES
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
Mecanique A1
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
170 000 KM
**** Financement Disponible sur place **** 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2 Bearings de roues NEUFS - Valeur 700$+tx
Caravan minivan mini van seater seats
