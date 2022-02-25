$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8421473

8421473 Stock #: 3104113-WE

3104113-WE VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR470884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rouge

Interior Colour Gris foncé

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3104113-WE

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Régulateur de vitesse Groupe Electrique 2e ROULE COMME NEUF 6 Cyl 3.3 L 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES Aucun accident au dossier Carproof 3e Chance au credit. Mecanique A1 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re 170 000 KM **** Financement Disponible sur place **** 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 2 Bearings de roues NEUFS - Valeur 700$+tx Caravan minivan mini van seater seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.