Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8421473
  2. 8421473
  3. 8421473
  4. 8421473
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8421473
  • Stock #: 3104113-WE
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR470884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3104113-WE
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c8721017.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Groupe Electrique
2e
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 3.3 L
7 PASSAGERS / PLACES
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
Mecanique A1
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
170 000 KM
**** Financement Disponible sur place **** 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2 Bearings de roues NEUFS - Valeur 700$+tx
Caravan minivan mini van seater seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2011 Hyundai Accent
 98,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima
 144,000 KM
$9,899 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
 144,000 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory