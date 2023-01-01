Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,028 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

131,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9899234
  Stock #: 23-143141-10
  VIN: 2D4RN4DE4AR478504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Bearing de roue avant gauche a changer

Rouille sur l'aile avant gauche et aile lateral arriere droit

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Laval to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

