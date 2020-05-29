Menu
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2010 GMC Savana

2010 GMC Savana

2010 GMC Savana

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

  183,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5076738
  Stock #: 4104014-SAG
  VIN: 1GT2GTBG8A1142172
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
3-door
*** VERIFIER NOTRE INVENTAIRE POUR D'AUTRES ECONOLINE ***
2010 GMC Fourgonnette Savana ECONOLINE, 8 Cyl 6.0 L, Automatique, 183 000 KM,
Equipement de Base, ROULE COMME NEUF,
PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE, LIQUIDATION,
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

2007 Honda Civic
 189,000 KM
$3,399 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra
 168,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio
 134,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

