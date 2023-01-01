Menu
2010 Honda Civic

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,599

+ tax & licensing
$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

Modèle sport automatique 4 portes

2010 Honda Civic

Modèle sport automatique 4 portes

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$5,599

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9842576
  • Stock #: 480024-WE
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F69AH012431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 480024-WE
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2010-id9571701.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Climatiseur
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2010 Honda Civic Automatic Automatique 220 000 KM DRIVES LIKE NEW / ROULE COMME NEUF Groupe Électrique
Toit Ouvrant. Sunroof. Roule comme neuf. Mécanique A1. Parebrise Windshield Neuf. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Financement Disponible. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

