2010 Honda Civic
Modèle sport automatique 4 portes
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
220,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 480024-WE
- VIN: 2HGFA1F69AH012431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Climatiseur
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2010 Honda Civic Automatic Automatique 220 000 KM DRIVES LIKE NEW / ROULE COMME NEUF Groupe Électrique
Toit Ouvrant. Sunroof. Roule comme neuf. Mécanique A1. Parebrise Windshield Neuf. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Financement Disponible. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
