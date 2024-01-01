Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>frein à changer, suspension arrière et crémaillère à changer</p>

2010 Hyundai Accent

210,573 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 11396098
  2. 11396098
  3. 11396098
  4. 11396098
  5. 11396098
  6. 11396098
  7. 11396098
  8. 11396098
  9. 11396098
  10. 11396098
  11. 11396098
  12. 11396098
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,573KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN4BC0AU392545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,573 KM

Vehicle Description

frein à changer, suspension arrière et crémaillère à changer

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in North Bay, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i 260,370 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in North Bay, ON
2012 Ford Fiesta SE 169,222 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Escape XLT I4 for sale in Sainte Sophie, QC
2009 Ford Escape XLT I4 129,860 KM $2,695 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Accent