2010 Hyundai Accent

2010 Hyundai Accent

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4527882
  • Stock #: 340140-L1
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC9AU173531
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c7674074.html

*** AUTOMATIQUE - 114 000 KM - HATCHBACK - GROUPE ELECTRIQUE ***
2010 Hyundai Accent GL, 4 Cyl 1.6 L, AUTOMATIQUE, 114 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE, LIQUIDATION,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

