2010 Hyundai Accent

AUTOMATIQUE

2010 Hyundai Accent

AUTOMATIQUE

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$2,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4555284
  • Stock #: 312013-TI
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC4AU160931
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
*** AUTOMATIQUE - 170 000 KM - HATCHBACK ***
**** TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE ****
2010 Hyundai Accent, 4 Cyl 1.6 L, AUTOMATIQUE, 170 000 KM,
Equipement de Base, 8 BONS PNEUS INCLUS DANS LE PRIX,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

