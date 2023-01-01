2010 Hyundai Sonata

$3,799+ tax & licensing
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
229,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPET4AC0AH625452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 346005-KZ
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatique Automatic
229 000 KM
4 CYLINDRES
ROULE COMME NEUF
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Groupe électrique complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Radio Mp3
Membre AMVOQ
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2010-id10205108.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
laval 80 Autos Disponibles sur Place.
