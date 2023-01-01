Menu
<p>2010 Hyundai Sonata Automatique Automatic 229 000 KM 4 CYLINDRES ROULE COMME NEUF TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Groupe électrique complet Climatiseur Commandes aux volant Radio Mp3 Membre AMVOQ Garantie Prolongée Disponible 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2010-id10205108.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2010-id10205108.html</a>

2010 Hyundai Sonata

229,000 KM

$3,799

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Sonata

( AUTOMATIQUE - 4 CYLINDRES )

2010 Hyundai Sonata

( AUTOMATIQUE - 4 CYLINDRES )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPET4AC0AH625452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 346005-KZ
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Sonata
Automatique Automatic
229 000 KM

4 CYLINDRES
ROULE COMME NEUF
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Groupe électrique complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Radio Mp3

Membre AMVOQ
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Sonata-2010-id10205108.html

laval 80 Autos Disponibles sur Place.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Hyundai Sonata