2010 Kia Forte

Koup Coupé 2 portes,

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$4,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4878411
  • Stock #: 3800014-L1
  • VIN: KNAFU6A21A5127732
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Forte Koup-c7737347.html

*** TOUJOURS ENTRETENUE CHEZ KIA - JAMAIS ACCIDENTE ***
**** AUTOMATIQUE - 119 000 KM - LIQUIDATION ****
2010 Kia Forte KOUP, 4 Cyl 2.0 L, Automatique, 119 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, MAGS DE ROUES, BLUETOOTH,
SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS INCLUS,
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=8ylCXHyLbkeoNDH4vwCDbgSFiF9bbu2S
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

