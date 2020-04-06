Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Kia Rondo

Familiale 4 portes, 4 cyl. en ligne, EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rondo

Familiale 4 portes, 4 cyl. en ligne, EX

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 4867761
  2. 4867761
  3. 4867761
  4. 4867761
  5. 4867761
  6. 4867761
  7. 4867761
  8. 4867761
  9. 4867761
  10. 4867761
  11. 4867761
  12. 4867761
  13. 4867761
  14. 4867761
  15. 4867761
  16. 4867761
  17. 4867761
Contact Seller

$4,690

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4867761
  • Stock #: 350009-All St
  • VIN: KNAHH8C84A7322447
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Rondo-c7735533.html

** 7 PASSAGERS / PASSENGERS - 156 000 KM - 4 CYLIDNRES **
*** TRES PROPRE - ROULE COMME NEUF - CLIMATISEUR FROID ***
** DEMARREUR A DISTANCE - CARPROOF CLEAN **
2010 Kia Rondo, 4 Cyl 2.4 L, Automatique, 156 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, Sieges Chauffants, MAGS DE ROUES,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Barre de sécurité
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 275,000 KM
$2,799 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue
 164,000 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200
 97,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message