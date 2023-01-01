Menu
2010 Nissan Versa

185,000 KM

$3,599

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Hayon 5 portes I4, boîte manuelle, 1,8 S

Hayon 5 portes I4, boîte manuelle, 1,8 S

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353501
  • Stock #: 346004-KZ
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP6AL371377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Versa Hatchback
Manuelle Manual
185 000 KM

Même modèle qu'un 2011 ou 2012

Roule Bien
Propre pour L'année

Parebrise Windshield Neuf

Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Nissan-Versa-2010-id9897047.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

