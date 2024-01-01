$2,600+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
Used
243,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP0AL454190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 243,959 KM
Vehicle Description
pan a huile moteur coule, bearing alternateur a changé, frein rouillé
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Safety
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
2010 Nissan Versa