Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>pan a huile moteur coule, bearing alternateur a changé, frein rouillé</p>

2010 Nissan Versa

243,959 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 11453464
  2. 11453464
  3. 11453464
  4. 11453464
  5. 11453464
  6. 11453464
  7. 11453464
  8. 11453464
  9. 11453464
  10. 11453464
  11. 11453464
  12. 11453464
Contact Seller

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP0AL454190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 243,959 KM

Vehicle Description

pan a huile moteur coule, bearing alternateur a changé, frein rouillé

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Safety

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2013 Kia Rio5 LX for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 Kia Rio5 LX 158,074 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 297,538 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G3 Wave SE for sale in North Bay, ON
2009 Pontiac G3 Wave SE 88,834 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa