$3,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Subaru Legacy
2.5I
2010 Subaru Legacy
2.5I
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$3,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3BMGA6XA3242609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-156520-10
- Mileage 204,857 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
powersteering à checker, windshield craqué, carrosserie rouillé au niveau des ailes arrières
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 287,410 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 157,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 179,255 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,200
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Subaru Legacy