Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>powersteering à checker, windshield craqué, carrosserie rouillé au niveau des ailes arrières</p>

2010 Subaru Legacy

204,857 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

  1. 11453455
  2. 11453455
  3. 11453455
  4. 11453455
  5. 11453455
  6. 11453455
  7. 11453455
  8. 11453455
  9. 11453455
  10. 11453455
  11. 11453455
  12. 11453455
Contact Seller

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3BMGA6XA3242609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-156520-10
  • Mileage 204,857 KM

Vehicle Description

powersteering à checker, windshield craqué, carrosserie rouillé au niveau des ailes arrières

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale in Drummondville, QC
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 287,410 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Smart fortwo Pure for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 157,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Laval, QC
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 179,255 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Legacy