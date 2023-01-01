$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2010 Toyota Corolla
2010 Toyota Corolla
Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, CE
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
137,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9744973
- Stock #: 3122013-EB
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC221470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3122013-EB
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2010 Toyota Corolla Automatique Automatic 137 000 KM Radio Mp3 Verrouillage Électrique Climatiseur Directement de Chez Toyota. 1 Propriétaire. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax. 450-963-8888. Fina...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8