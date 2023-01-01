Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, CE

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744973
  • Stock #: 3122013-EB
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC221470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3122013-EB
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2010-id9509603.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** 2010 Toyota Corolla Automatique Automatic 137 000 KM Radio Mp3 Verrouillage Électrique Climatiseur Directement de Chez Toyota. 1 Propriétaire. Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

