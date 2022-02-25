Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Yaris

325,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Yaris

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8451318
  2. 8451318
  3. 8451318
Contact Seller

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

325,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8451318
  • Stock #: 365114-L1
  • VIN: JTDBT4K36A1375983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu fonçé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 325,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Yaris-c8736195.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
4 Cyl 1.5 L
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
Mirroirs electriques
3e Chance au credit.
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** AUTOMATIQUE - CLIMATISEUR - GROUPE ELECTRIQUE *** 2010 Toyota Yaris
325 000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
 135,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent
 151,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger
 113,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory