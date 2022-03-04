Menu
2011 Audi Q5

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,899

+ tax & licensing
$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Audi Q5

2011 Audi Q5

2011 Audi Q5

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8620574
  Stock #: 3203003-L1
  VIN: WA1VFCFP5BA087055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Audi-Q5-c8830569.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Intérieur en cuir
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
MAGS DE ROUES
92 000 KM
4 Cyl 2.0 T
***** GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUS DANS LE PRIX ****** *** 8 PNEUS MICHELIN COMME NEUF + MECANIQUE COMME NEUVE *** 2011 Audi Q5
GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUS DANS LE PRIX Meme Modele qu'un 2011 2012 2013 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible.

