$14,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2011 Audi Q5
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
92,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8620574
- Stock #: 3203003-L1
- VIN: WA1VFCFP5BA087055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Intérieur en cuir
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
MAGS DE ROUES
92 000 KM
4 Cyl 2.0 T
***** GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUS DANS LE PRIX ****** *** 8 PNEUS MICHELIN COMME NEUF + MECANIQUE COMME NEUVE *** 2011 Audi Q5
GARANTIE 1 AN INCLUS DANS LE PRIX Meme Modele qu'un 2011 2012 2013 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible.
