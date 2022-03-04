Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8462316
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR737566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c8739597.html

Vehicle Features

STOW AND GO
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
2e
ROULE COMME NEUF
6 Cyl 3.6 L
7 PASSAGERS / PLACES
MODE ECONOMIQUE ECO
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
3e Chance au credit.
161 000 KM
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
5280 Des Laurentides Laval
MAGS. Propre pour l'annee
STO N GO SXT

