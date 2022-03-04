$7,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8462316

8462316 Stock #: 3122003-L1

3122003-L1 VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR737566

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3122003-L1

Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience STOW AND GO Additional Features Climatiseur Automatique Groupe Electrique 2e ROULE COMME NEUF 6 Cyl 3.6 L 7 PASSAGERS / PLACES MODE ECONOMIQUE ECO *** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 3e Chance au credit. 161 000 KM 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re 5280 Des Laurentides Laval MAGS. Propre pour l'annee STO N GO SXT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.