$5,399 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8150638

8150638 Stock #: 380003-L1

380003-L1 VIN: 2HGFA1F44BH006231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Interior Colour Gris

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Régulateur de vitesse Automatique Groupe Electrique TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE 2e MAGS DE ROUES LIQUIDATION 4 Cyl 1.8 L TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE 204 000 KM 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re 3e Chance au credit. 5280 Blvd des Laurentides Laval. *** TRES PROPRE - AUTOMATIQUE - ROULE COMME NEUF *** 2011 Honda Civic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.