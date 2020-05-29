Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 5041803
  2. 5041803
  3. 5041803
  4. 5041803
  5. 5041803
  6. 5041803
  7. 5041803
  8. 5041803
  9. 5041803
  10. 5041803
  11. 5041803
  12. 5041803
  13. 5041803
  14. 5041803
  15. 5041803
Contact Seller

$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5041803
  • Stock #: 3108013-2
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1BH061312
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra-c7769504.html

*** MAGS + TOIT OUVRANT + SIEGES CHAUFFANTS + PLUSIEURS EN INVENTAIRE ***
**** FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE ****
2011 Hyundai Elantra, 4 Cyl 1.8 L, Automatique, 168 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS,
TOIT OUVRANT, MAGS DE ROUES, DEMARREUR A DISTANCE,
Achetez en Confiance Chez AUTOS BB a Laval,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2009 Nissan Versa ( ...
 201,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul
 100,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
 94,000 KM
$6,799 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory