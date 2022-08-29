$3,899+ tax & licensing
$3,899
+ taxes & licensing
450-963-8888
2011 Hyundai Elantra
Touring
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
198,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9212332
- Stock #: 342003-WE
- VIN: KMHDB8BE7BU116709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
4 CYLINDRES
198 000 KM
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
H7K2J8.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** TOURING WAGON - MANUELLE - LIQUIDATION *** 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring
Station Wagon Touring
