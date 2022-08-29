Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Touring

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9212332
  2. 9212332
Contact Seller

$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9212332
  • Stock #: 342003-WE
  • VIN: KMHDB8BE7BU116709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra Touring-c9176548.html

Vehicle Features

Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 2.0 L
4 CYLINDRES
198 000 KM
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
H7K2J8.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. 1re
*** TOURING WAGON - MANUELLE - LIQUIDATION *** 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring
Station Wagon Touring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2009 Honda CR-V
190,000 KM
$6,699 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris
88,000 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul
160,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory