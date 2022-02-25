Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Forte

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Forte

2011 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Forte

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8421461
  2. 8421461
  3. 8421461
  4. 8421461
  5. 8421461
  6. 8421461
  7. 8421461
  8. 8421461
  9. 8421461
  10. 8421461
  11. 8421461
  12. 8421461
  13. 8421461
Contact Seller

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8421461
  • Stock #: 366114-L1
  • VIN: KNAFW5A38B5364278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 366114-L1
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Forte-c8719976.html

Vehicle Features

Hatchback
Climatiseur
Toit ouvrant
Régulateur de vitesse
Intérieur en cuir
cuir
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 2.4 L
ROULE COMME NEUF
201 000 KM
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
2011 Kia Forte5 Forte

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2011 Hyundai Accent
 98,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima
 144,000 KM
$9,899 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
 144,000 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory