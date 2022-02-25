$4,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,599
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2011 Kia Forte
2011 Kia Forte
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$4,599
+ taxes & licensing
201,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421461
- Stock #: 366114-L1
- VIN: KNAFW5A38B5364278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 366114-L1
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Hatchback
Climatiseur
Toit ouvrant
Régulateur de vitesse
Intérieur en cuir
cuir
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
4 Cyl 2.4 L
ROULE COMME NEUF
201 000 KM
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
2011 Kia Forte5 Forte
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autos BB
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8