2011 Kia Sorento

206,000 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381605
  • Stock #: 376004-TI
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A16BG170689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatique Automatic
206 000 KM

4 CYLINDRES
5 PLACES
Traction Avant

Full équipe

450-963-8888.
Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2011-id9916885.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

