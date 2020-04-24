Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Kia Sportage

Traction intégrale, 4 portes, 4 cyl. en

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sportage

Traction intégrale, 4 portes, 4 cyl. en

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 4936005
  2. 4936005
  3. 4936005
  4. 4936005
  5. 4936005
  6. 4936005
  7. 4936005
  8. 4936005
  9. 4936005
  10. 4936005
  11. 4936005
  12. 4936005
  13. 4936005
  14. 4936005
  15. 4936005
  16. 4936005
  17. 4936005
  18. 4936005
Contact Seller

$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4936005
  • Stock #: 4136014-L1
  • VIN: KNDPBCA20B7135287
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sportage-c7746289.html

*** AWD 4x4 - 159 000 KM - FULL EQUIPE ***
**** JAMAIS ACCIDENTE - 1 PROPRIETAIRE - 4 CYLINDRES ****
2011 Kia Sportage AWD, 4 Cyl 2.4 L, Automatique, 159 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse, Commandes aux Volant,
Sieges Chauffants, Bluetooth, MAGS DE ROUES, PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos BB

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 145,000 KM
$6,399 + tax & lic
2001 Ferrari 360
 42,000 KM
$109,500 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 184,900 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Send A Message