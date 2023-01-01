$8,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sportage
2011 Kia Sportage
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
146,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9470421
- Stock #: 31400014-BB
- VIN: KNDPBCA26B7093191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Or
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** Financement Disponible sur Place ** 2011 Kia Sportage
4 Cyl 2.4 L. 146 000 KM. Automatique. Automatic. Groupe Électrique
Radio Mp3. Commandes aux volant
sièges chauffants. AWD 4x4. Très Économique et fiable. Très Bien entretenu. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8