Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Sportage

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sportage

2011 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sportage

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9470421
  2. 9470421
  3. 9470421
Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9470421
  • Stock #: 31400014-BB
  • VIN: KNDPBCA26B7093191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Or
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31400014-BB
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sportage-c9328338.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
2e
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** Financement Disponible sur Place ** 2011 Kia Sportage
4 Cyl 2.4 L. 146 000 KM. Automatique. Automatic. Groupe Électrique
Radio Mp3. Commandes aux volant
sièges chauffants. AWD 4x4. Très Économique et fiable. Très Bien entretenu. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2011 Kia Sportage
146,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 127,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 124,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory