2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,399

+ tax & licensing
$7,399

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,399

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620577
  • Stock #: 3104003-EB
  • VIN: JA32U2FU2BU611564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3104003-EB
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-Lancer-c8830592.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
4 Cyl 2.0 L
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
183 000 KM
1 Proprietaire
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** **** PROPRE - AUTOMATIQUE - ROULE COMME NEUF **** *** DIRECTEMENT DE CHEZ MITSUBISHI *** 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
Meme Modele qu'un 2011 2012 2013 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

