$7,399 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8620577

8620577 Stock #: 3104003-EB

3104003-EB VIN: JA32U2FU2BU611564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Interior Colour Gris foncé

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3104003-EB

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Climatiseur Automatique Groupe Electrique 4 Cyl 2.0 L TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE Aucun accident au dossier Carproof 183 000 KM 1 Proprietaire *** Financement Disponible sur Place *** **** PROPRE - AUTOMATIQUE - ROULE COMME NEUF **** *** DIRECTEMENT DE CHEZ MITSUBISHI *** 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Meme Modele qu'un 2011 2012 2013 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.