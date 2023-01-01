Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 9470418
  2. 9470418
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9470418
  Stock #: 365003-EB
  VIN: JA32U2FU5BU604429

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blanc
  Interior Colour Gris foncé
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-Lancer-c9328324.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Manuelle
Groupe Electrique
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
127 000 KM
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
** Financement Bancaire Disponible ** *** 8 MAGS/ROUES + PNEUS *** 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
Radio Mp3. Très Économique et fiable. Alternateur Neuf. 450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongée disponible. Financement disponible. 1re

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

