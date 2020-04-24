Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

2 RM 4 portes ES

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

2 RM 4 portes ES

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$5,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4907565
  • Stock #: 981009-2
  • VIN: JA4AS2AW4BU602256
Exterior Colour
Brun
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES,4 Cyl,2.4 L,Automatique,188 000 Km.
Vitres électriques ,Portes à verrouillage électrique ,Climatiseur,
Régulateur de vitesse ,Bluetooth,Roue Mags,Control aux Volant.
Tres Propre.
FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

