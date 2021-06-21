Menu
2011 Nissan Versa

110,000 KM

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7529243
  • Stock #: 360003-L1
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP9BL453668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 360003-L1
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Versa-c8347706.html

Vehicle Features

Hatchback
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
4 Cyl 1.8 L
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
110 000 KM
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
H7K2J8.
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2011 Nissan Versa HB

