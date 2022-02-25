$5,399+ tax & licensing
2011 Saab 9-5
Location
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$5,399
+ taxes & licensing
174,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421455
- Stock #: 380013-WE
- VIN: YS3GN4AR5B4003310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Turbo
PUSH START
Climatiseur
Intérieur en cuir
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
174 000 KM
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
**** Financement Disponible sur Place **** 2011 Saab 95
4 Cylindres 2.0 Litres
2 Bearings de roue arriere Neufs
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8