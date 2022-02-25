Menu
2011 Saab 9-5

174,000 KM

$5,399

+ tax & licensing
$5,399

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Saab 9-5

2011 Saab 9-5

2011 Saab 9-5

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$5,399

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8421455
  Stock #: 380013-WE
  VIN: YS3GN4AR5B4003310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Saab-9-5-c8719520.html

Vehicle Features

Turbo
PUSH START
Climatiseur
Intérieur en cuir
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
4 Cyl 2.0 L
174 000 KM
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
**** Financement Disponible sur Place **** 2011 Saab 95
4 Cylindres 2.0 Litres
2 Bearings de roue arriere Neufs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

