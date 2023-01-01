Menu
<p>2011 Toyota Corolla LE Automatique Automatic 63 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Régulateur de vitesse Radio Mp3 SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS TRÈS PROPRE ROULE COMME NEUF 1 PROPRIÉTAIRE / 1 OWNER AUCUN ACCIDENT / NO ACCIDENTS DIRECTLY FROM TOYOTA Ouvert 7 jours. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2011-id10252713.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2011-id10252713.html</a>

63,000 KM

$11,699

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$11,699

63,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE9BC565574

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3183003-KZ
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

2011 Toyota Corolla LE
Automatique Automatic
63 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Radio Mp3
SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

TRÈS PROPRE
ROULE COMME NEUF

1 PROPRIÉTAIRE / 1 OWNER
AUCUN ACCIDENT / NO ACCIDENTS

DIRECTLY FROM TOYOTA

Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2011-id10252713.html

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2011 Toyota Corolla