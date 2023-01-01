$11,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Toyota Corolla
( AUTOMATIQUE - 63 000 KM )
2011 Toyota Corolla
( AUTOMATIQUE - 63 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$11,699
+ taxes & licensing
63,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE9BC565574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3183003-KZ
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota Corolla LE
Automatique Automatic
63 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Régulateur de vitesse
Radio Mp3
SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS
TRÈS PROPRE
ROULE COMME NEUF
1 PROPRIÉTAIRE / 1 OWNER
AUCUN ACCIDENT / NO ACCIDENTS
DIRECTLY FROM TOYOTA
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2011-id10252713.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Toyota Corolla