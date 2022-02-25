$8,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Autos BB
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
158,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421452
- Stock #: 3148004-EB
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR262032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
2e
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
158 000 KM
6 Cyl 3.6 L
MODE ECONOMIQUE ECO
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
7 Passagers / Placers
