Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8421452
  2. 8421452
  3. 8421452
  4. 8421452
  5. 8421452
  6. 8421452
  7. 8421452
  8. 8421452
  9. 8421452
  10. 8421452
  11. 8421452
  12. 8421452
  13. 8421452
  14. 8421452
  15. 8421452
  16. 8421452
  17. 8421452
  18. 8421452
  19. 8421452
Contact Seller

$8,899

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8421452
  • Stock #: 3148004-EB
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR262032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c8719483.html

Vehicle Features

Climatiseur
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
2e
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
158 000 KM
6 Cyl 3.6 L
MODE ECONOMIQUE ECO
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
3e Chance au credit.
450-963-8888. Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
7 Passagers / Placers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2011 Hyundai Accent
 98,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima
 144,000 KM
$9,899 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
 144,000 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory