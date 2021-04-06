Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

187,611 KM

Details Description Features

$7,994

+ tax & licensing
$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg - 7 PASSAGERS - CLIMATISEUR

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg - 7 PASSAGERS - CLIMATISEUR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$7,994

+ taxes & licensing

187,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6873393
  • Stock #: 3124609p
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXCT336850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,611 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

