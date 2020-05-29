Menu
$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Abarth 1.4L Turbo TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Cuir

2012 Fiat 500

Abarth 1.4L Turbo TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,349KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179448
  • Stock #: 2927302B
  • VIN: 3C3CFFFH7CT326465
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... FIAT , 500 ABARTH , 2012 , Manual , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control  , Leather , SUNROOF   ...

WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !

Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 55 points, report available on the spot.

1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.

Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.

Reserved your test drive the same day.

Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !

Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.

You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.

Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.

WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !

Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9, Tel:  1-866-744-9957.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

