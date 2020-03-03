2012 Ford Fiesta

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Aux input

Knee Air Bag

