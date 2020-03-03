Menu
2012 Ford Fiesta

SE AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE AIR CLIMATISÉ - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$5,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,782KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4770747
  • Stock #: 2939902
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ7CM204649
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... FORD , FIESTA , 2012 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Heated Seats   ...
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Aux input
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

