<p>2012 Honda Civic Coupe Manuelle 173 000 KM Groupe Électrique Compelt Climatiseur Radio Mp3 Bluetooth Commandes aux volant Roule comme Neuf Très bien entretenu Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10877151.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10877151.html</a>

173,000 KM

Details

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
173,000KM
VIN 2HGFG3A40CH005306

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

2012 Honda Civic Coupe
Manuelle
173 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Compelt
Climatiseur
Radio Mp3
Bluetooth
Commandes aux volant

Roule comme Neuf
Très bien entretenu
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10877151.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

2012 Honda Civic