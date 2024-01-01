$5,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
( MANUELLE - 173 000 KM )
2012 Honda Civic
( MANUELLE - 173 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$5,399
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFG3A40CH005306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic Coupe
Manuelle
173 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Compelt
Climatiseur
Radio Mp3
Bluetooth
Commandes aux volant
Roule comme Neuf
Très bien entretenu
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id10877151.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autos BB
2019 Volkswagen Jetta ( AUTOMATIQUE - 160 000 KM ) 160,000 KM $11,599 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte ( AUTOMATIQUE - 137 000 KM ) 137,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT ( AUTOMATIQUE - 133 000 KM ) 133,000 KM $7,399 + tax & lic
Email Autos BB
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,399
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2012 Honda Civic