2012 Honda Civic

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Used
  • Listing ID: 9545923
  • Stock #: 4166003-WE
  • VIN: 2hgfb2f59ch107200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4166003-WE
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2012-id9357369.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Automatique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 1.8 L
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** ** AUTOMATIQUE - TOIT OUVRANT - MAGS - BLUETOOTH ** 2012 Honda Civic
186 000 KM. Groupe Électrique
toit ouvrant. Very Clean. Très Propre. Automatic Automatique. EX. Même modèle qu'un 2013 ou 2014

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

