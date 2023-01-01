$8,899+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
185,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9545923
- Stock #: 4166003-WE
- VIN: 2hgfb2f59ch107200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Automatique
Commandes aux Volant
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
4 Cyl 1.8 L
3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval.
Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** Financement Disponible sur Place *** ** AUTOMATIQUE - TOIT OUVRANT - MAGS - BLUETOOTH ** 2012 Honda Civic
186 000 KM. Groupe Électrique
toit ouvrant. Very Clean. Très Propre. Automatic Automatique. EX. Même modèle qu'un 2013 ou 2014
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
