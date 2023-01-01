$8,899 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9545923

9545923 Stock #: 4166003-WE

4166003-WE VIN: 2hgfb2f59ch107200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris foncé

Interior Colour Gris foncé

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 4166003-WE

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Climatiseur Automatique Commandes aux Volant 2e MAGS DE ROUES 4 Cyl 1.8 L 3e Chance au credit. 5280 des Laurentides Laval. Ouvert 7 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re *** Financement Disponible sur Place *** ** AUTOMATIQUE - TOIT OUVRANT - MAGS - BLUETOOTH ** 2012 Honda Civic 186 000 KM. Groupe Électrique toit ouvrant. Very Clean. Très Propre. Automatic Automatique. EX. Même modèle qu'un 2013 ou 2014

