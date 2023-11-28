$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 98 000 KM )
2012 Hyundai Accent
Hatchback ( AUTOMATIQUE - 98 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31300013-bb
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Accent Hatchback GL
Automatique Automatic
98 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Très Propre pour L'année
Roule comme Neuf
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Remise a Neuf Fait par Autos BB 2023-11-28:
-Flexible de L'Échappement Neuf
-Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs
-2 Link kits Avants Neufs
Similaire Kia Rio Rio5
Membre AMVOQ
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2012-id10205134.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autos BB
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
450-963-8888