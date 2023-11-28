Menu
<p>2012 Hyundai Accent Hatchback GL Automatique Automatic 98 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Très Propre pour Lannée Roule comme Neuf Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Remise a Neuf Fait par Autos BB 2023-11-28: -Flexible de LÉchappement Neuf -Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs -2 Link kits Avants Neufs Similaire Kia Rio Rio5 Membre AMVOQ Garantie Prolongée Disponible 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2012-id10205134.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2012-id10205134.html</a>

2012 Hyundai Accent

98,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

98,000KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AEXCU035469

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31300013-bb
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Accent Hatchback GL
Automatique Automatic
98 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet

Très Propre pour L'année
Roule comme Neuf

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Remise a Neuf Fait par Autos BB 2023-11-28:
-Flexible de L'Échappement Neuf
-Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs
-2 Link kits Avants Neufs

Similaire Kia Rio Rio5

Membre AMVOQ
Garantie Prolongée Disponible
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2012-id10205134.html

laval 80 Autos Disponibles sur Place

